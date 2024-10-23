WhatsApp Introduces New Privacy Feature To Add And Manage Contacts Across Multiple Devices; Details Here

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging platform owned by Meta, has launched a new feature that allows users to privately add and manage their contacts across multiple devices. Earlier, users could only add contacts on WhatsApp through their mobile devices by entering a phone number or scanning a QR code.

Now, with this update, users can manage contacts on WhatsApp Web, Windows, and soon on other linked devices using their keyboards. This feature is particularly useful for individuals who access WhatsApp on multiple devices or prefer using it on a computer for personal or business communications.

The platform is also launching a new feature that lets users save contacts directly within WhatsApp, separate from the device’s main contact list. These WhatsApp-only contacts will be automatically restored when users switch devices or if their phone is lost. This functionality is expected to expand to other linked devices in the future.

Adding further, WhatsApp has also rolled out a new storage system, Identity Proof Linked Storage (IPLS), to securely store contact information, allowing users to restore contacts even if they lose their phone. The system uses Key Transparency, which ensures the authenticity of contacts and monitors any changes to identity keys.

Furthermore, Meta is working on enhancing the personalization of Meta AI within WhatsApp. This feature will allow Meta AI to retain user-shared details, offering more personalized responses based on learned user preferences.