WhatsApp introduces THIS 'Exciting' new photo feature: All you need to know

New Delhi: Instant messaging app owned by Meta WhatsApp is introducing a new sketching tool for the Android app, as well as new and redesigned chat bubbles for the desktop app. This comes as WhatsApp is said to be working on message replies that will allow users to reply to messages with only an emoji. The sketching tool, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, would allow users to draw on images and videos and will be an extension of the pencil tool that users now have on the app.

According to the report, WhatsApp will be adding new drawing capabilities to the Android app. A future version will provide two new pencils for drawing on photos and videos. WhatsApp now features a single pencil tool that allows users to doodle or scribble on photographs, but with the new functionality, users will have two pencil options: one thinner and one thicker. According to the article, the messaging app is also working on a blur image feature, which could be included in a future release. WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.22.3.5 has the new features.

According to the WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp beta for Desktop 2.2201.2.0 will offer a new colour to the instant messaging app's Windows and macOS versions. The new colours will be evident in the dark theme, with the chat bubbles seeming greener than before.

This year, WhatsApp is apparently attempting to add new capabilities. Message reactions, a Community feature, the option to see the sender's profile photo in the notification (iOS), and other features are among them. WhatsApp is also said to be working on a new feature that will allow users to listen to voice notes in the background.

Rediroff.com, a WhatsApp hoax, has just surfaced. The scam has been going around for a while on the Meta-owned instant messaging service. According to reports, scammers are utilising the WhatsApp scam to steal users' personal and financial information, such as bank and card numbers. The spam link is also capable of infecting Windows PCs, as well as iOS and Android cellphones.

