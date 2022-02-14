हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

WhatsApp may allow users to add Facebook-like cover image to profile

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to introduce a camera button in user's Business Settings. In this, users can select a photo or take a new one use as a cover photo.

WhatsApp may allow users to add Facebook-like cover image to profile

New Delhi: The Meta-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add a new Facebook-like cover image.

The feature has recently been spotted by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo.

"WhatsApp is working on a new feature that allows setting a cover photo for your profile. Actually, this feature is under development on WhatsApp Business, and it’s not planned for standard WhatsApp user accounts. When the feature is enabled for beta testers, there will be some changes in your Business profile settingsa, said WABetaInfo.

According to the screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in user's Business Settings, allowing users to select a photo or take a new one use as a cover photo.

"As you can see in this screenshot, WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in your Business Settings: you can select a photo or take a new one to use as the cover photo. When other people (including standard WhatsApp user accounts) visit your business profile, they will be able to see your cover photo," WABetaInfo wrote.

When any other user from the contact list will visit your business profile, they will be able to see your newly-set cover photo along with the profile photo and status. The ability to set cover photos is currently under development for WhatsApp Business Accounts.

"Even if the screenshot is taken from WhatsApp Business for iOS, WhatsApp is planning to introduce the same feature on WhatsApp Business for Android as well. Since the feature is under development, there isn’t a known release date, but a new story will be out on this website when the feature is available for beta testers," it added.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also working towards releasing the 'Community' feature in a future update.

Community is a private place where group admins will have more control over some groups on WhatsApp.

The report said that WhatsApp Community is like a group chat and group admins are able to link other groups in the Community.

With IANS Inputs

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappMETAFacebook
Next
Story

Apple Watch reportedly detects thyroid issue symptoms months ahead of diagnosis

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Elections on Zee: Voting for the second phase continues in UP, meanwhile CM Yogi's big statement