WhatsApp may allow you to select video quality before sharing with contacts

New Delhi: WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on several features for its users to make the messaging platform better than ever. One of the upcoming features that the Facebook-owned company might roll out soon is expected to allow users to select the quality of the video before sharing it with their contacts. At present, WhatsApp compresses the video quality in case a user shares high-quality videos with their contacts. With the compression in place, the receiver gets a low-quality video even if the sender has shared a high-quality one.

But this drawback might end soon, with the upcoming feature which is rumoured to be in the works. Using the video quality selection feature, a user will be able to select the quality of the video before sharing it with others.

At present, users have to switch to messaging platforms offering Rich Communication Services (RCS) to share high-quality videos with their contacts. But with the upcoming feature, users won’t need to switch to RSC offering messaging platforms.

The development was reported first in a report by Wabetainfo, which pointed out that WhatsApp’s latest feature which allows users to share high-quality videos is spotted in the Android beta build.

Three options to select video quality

WhatsApp will reportedly offer these three options to select the video quality before sharing: Auto mode, Best Quality and Data Saver. Using the Auto mode, WhatsApp will automatically detect the best compression algorithm for compressing the video. Also Read: Yami Gautam summoned by Enforcement Directorate in alleged Foreign exchange violation case

The Best Quality option, as the name suggests, will let users share videos in the best quality while the Data Saver option will help users in sharing highly compressed videos to their contacts. Also Read: LIC Saral pension plan launched: Here’s how much money you will get regularly