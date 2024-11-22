Advertisement
WHATSAPP NEW FEATURE

WhatsApp New Feature: Now Transcribe Voice Messages Into Text -- Check Steps To Use It

WhatsApp added that Transcripts are rolling out globally over the coming weeks with a few select languages to start.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called --Voice Message Transcripts -- using which Voice messages can be transcribed into text.

"For those moments we’re excited to introduce voice message transcripts. Voice messages can be transcribed into text to help you keep up with conversations no matter what you’re doing. Transcripts are generated on your device so that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read your personal messages," WhatsApp said in a blog post.

How To Use WhatsApp Voice Message Transcripts Feature

To start using this feature go to Settings > Chats > Voice message transcripts

Now turn transcriptions on or off

Select your transcript language.

“You can transcribe a voice message by long pressing on the message and tapping on ‘transcribe’. We’re excited to build on this experience and make it even better and more seamless,” said WhatsApp.

WhatsApp added that Transcripts are rolling out globally over the coming weeks with a few select languages to start. WhatsApp plans to add more over the coming months, it added.

