WhatsApp new update: Users may soon get ‘Undo’ button for Status emergencies

New Delhi: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to quickly delete the Statuses that were uploaded mistakenly or need more edits before final uploading. The WhatsApp ‘undo’ feature is currently in the testing phase and the Facebook-owned messaging platform plans to roll the new feature.

With the upcoming ‘Undo’ button for WhatsApp ‘Status’, you’ll be able to quickly remove the photo or video that you may have uploaded by mistake. For those uninitiated, WhatsApp Status updates are similar to Instagram Stories.

The photos or videos uploaded in the Status section automatically vanish after 24 hours of upload. However, users get the option to remove the photos and videos by visiting the Status section. But that takes time, leaving you with no option to delete the Status on time before people in your contacts watch it.

The upcoming feature will definitely solve this issue. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the ‘Undo’ button will be located on the opposite side of the ‘Status Sent’ button. The location of the ‘Undo’ button will make it easier for users to delete the status before it’s finally uploaded.

Besides the 'Undo' button for status, WhatsApp is also testing several other new features to improve the experience of users on the messaging platform.

For instance, the company is working on Undo and Redo buttons for the image edit option. The upcoming feature will make image editing on WhatsApp easier than ever.