WhatsApp Plans 'Call Back' Feature For iOS And Android Users, Details Inside

Meta Platforms-owned WhatsApp, in its efforts to enhance user convenience, will launch the much-awaited 'Call Back' feature, designed specifically for missed calls. As reported by the well-known WhatsApp tracking and update-sharing website, WABetaInfo, this feature aims to improve the visibility of missed calls within the application. To access this feature, users need to install the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Windows. The report also noted that the new 'Call Back' feature is presently available for beta testers and it will be released to more people in the coming days.

Sharing a screenshot of how the update would look like, the report states that the 'Call Back' button is visible in the event message generated when a call is missed on the application. With this, users can quickly return a missed call with just a single tap.

“The new call-back feature is available for some beta testers that install the latest WhatsApp beta for Windows update,” stated the report, adding that the update will be rolled out to more users over time.

The WABetaInfo report states that the inclusion of the “Call back” button offers a distinct visual indicator within the chat interface, notifying the caller that a call has been missed. Some users may be unaware that they can conveniently reach out to the contact by directly clicking on the “Missed call” message event. “With this button, WhatsApp wants to make it clearer that the message event is dedicated to the possibility of calling back the contact after receiving a missed call,” states the report.

WhatsApp's Video Messaging Feature

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced another new update called video messages in its latest beta updates for iOS and Android users. While this feature is still available for selective beta testers, it is also expected to roll out for more users in the coming weeks.

This feature will help users record and send video messages of up to 60 seconds. Receivers will also be able to identify when they receive a video message.