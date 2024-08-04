How To Hide Your Whatsapp DP From Specific Contacts; Follow THESE Simple Steps

WhatsApp Privacy: In the era of modern technology, privacy on WhatsApp has become a crucial factor for many people. With over 2 billion users globally, there are times when you might want to keep certain aspects of your profile private, including your profile photo.

People may hide their WhatsApp profile picture (DP) for several reasons. These reasons include privacy concerns where you may not want certain people, like work colleagues or distant acquaintances, to see your photos.

Moreover, another reason is limited interaction or other safety concerns where you feel that your WhatsApp profile picture may be misused. Some people also want to avoid unwanted attention, and hiding a profile picture may discourage further contact.

WhatsApp offers several privacy features and has been refining several of them over time. Thankfully, WhatsApp allows users to control who sees their specific details and lets them hide their WhatsApp profile photos from individual contacts or everyone.

How To Hide Your WhatsApp DP From Specific Contacts

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your phone.

Step 2: Tap on the Settings tab in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step 3: Tap on Account, then select Privacy, and tap on Profile Photo.

Step 4: Tap on My Contacts Except...

Step 5: Choose any contacts you don't want to see your WhatsApp profile photo by tapping on their names.

Step 6: Tap on Done in the top right corner of the screen.

How To Hide Your WhatsApp DP From Everyone

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: Tap on the Settings tab located in the bottom right corner.

Step 3: Select the Privacy option.

Step 4: Tap on Profile Picture.

Step 5: Choose Nobody.

Step 6: Tap on Done in the top right corner.