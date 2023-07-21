trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2638461
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP NEW FEATURE

WhatsApp Releases Update To Fix Emoji Keyboard Crash On Android Beta

Many users also reported issues with configuring their avatars, while accessing the privacy section and adding text over images using the drawing editor.

Last Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 04:38 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Releases Update To Fix Emoji Keyboard Crash On Android Beta Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has released a bug-fix update to address emoji keyboard crashes on Android beta. Several users were experiencing a crash when using the emoji keyboard, reports WABetaInfo.

Moreover, many users also reported issues with configuring their avatars, while accessing the privacy section and adding text over images using the drawing editor. Many users observed that the update had been installed automatically due to the Google Play Store's auto-download settings. (Also Read: Pizza At Your Fingertips: Mind-Controlled Pizza Ordering Device Unveiled in Delhi - Watch Video)

"The fix is rolling out after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.15.22 update from the Google Play Store, so make sure to update to this build in order to use a version of WhatsApp without the crash," the report said.


cre Trending Stories

On Thursday, the messaging platform faced a global outage, including in India, due to "connectivity issues" which lasted for about 20 minutes.

When a user posted, "Fix it before it is morning in India, don't want to miss out on the Good Morning messages", the Meta-owned platform replied: "We're back, we don’t want you to miss them!"

According to the outage monitor website DownDetector, 61 percent of people had reported problems while sending messages, 35 percent while using the application, and 4 percent while using the website.

On Downdetector, reports of the users peaked at over 41,000. Also, last month, the Meta-owned platform faced a global outage that lasted for about two hours. Some WhatsApp users were unable to use the platform on their mobile and desktop devices, while some were experiencing issues with sending and downloading media.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest