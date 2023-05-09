WhatsApp Responds To International Call Scam, Urges Users To 'Block & Report' Spams

New Delhi: WhatsApp scam is getting traction across India with users complaining about the ongoign spam calls from the International numbers. Several users have shared the screenshot of their call records numbers they got from International call ID on Twitter. As per reports, these calls, both audio and video, are coming from countries like Malaysia, Kenya, Vietnam , Ethiopia, etc.

WhatsApp Responds Regarding Issue

'At WhatsApp, the safety of our users is at the core of everything we do and we have devoted efforts to empower users with resources and tools that equip them to safeguard themselves from scams. WhatsApp is an industry leader in preventing abuse, among end-to-end encrypted messaging services and over the years we have made significant product investments and launched user awareness campaigns that empower users to stay safe. Blocking and Reporting suspicious messages/ calls is an important step to effectively combat scams and when users receive calls from unknown international or domestic phone numbers.'' WhatsApp said in a statement to media.

Users are advised to stay vigilante regarding these spam calls from international scammers.

'Additionally, we have consistently invested in Artificial Intelligence and other state-of-the-art technology, data scientists and experts, and in processes, in order to keep our users safe on our platform. Our monthly user safety report that we publish in accordance with the IT Rules 2021, contains details of the user complaints received and the corresponding action taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp's own preventive actions to combat abuse on our platform. As captured in the latest Monthly Report, WhatsApp banned over 4.7 million accounts in the month of March alone,'' the statement added.

How To Block Numbers:

If you want to block a number on WhatsApp, the process is simple.

Start by opening a chat with the contact you wish to block.

Next, click on the three dots located next to the call option. Tap on "More" and select "Block" to stop receiving messages and calls from that number.

Once you've blocked a contact, they will no longer be able to call you or send you messages. Additionally, your "last seen," "online," and "status updates" will not be visible to contacts you've blocked, and any changes made to your profile photo will also be hidden from them.

By following these steps, you can easily block unwanted contacts on WhatsApp and enjoy a more peaceful messaging experience.