Apple's Final Cut Pro & Logic Pro Now Available On iPad

New Delhi: Apple has finally brought video-editing app Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro in iPad. Video and music creators will now have the ability to unleash their creativity in new ways, thanks to the latest updates to Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App store for Rs 4,024 with a one-month free trial.

With these new updates, creators can enhance their workflows with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a range of powerful tools for video creators to record, edit, finish, and share their videos, all from a single, portable device.

Meanwhile, Logic Pro for iPad offers a complete collection of sophisticated tools for songwriting, beat making, recording, editing, and mixing, putting the power of professional music creation in the hands of the creator, no matter where they are. These updated versions of Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available on the App Store as subscriptions, starting on Tuesday, May 23.

“We’re excited to introduce Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad, allowing creators to unleash their creativity in new ways and in even more places,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “With a powerful set of intuitive tools designed for the portability, performance, and touch-first interface of iPad, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro deliver the ultimate mobile studio.”

Final Cut Pro for iPad

Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces an all-new touch interface and intuitive tools — unlocking new workflows for video creators. A new jog wheel makes the editing process easier than ever and enables users to interact with content in completely new ways. They can navigate the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and make fast frame-accurate edits with just the tap of a finger, and with the immediacy and intuitiveness of Multi-Touch gestures, push their creativity to new heights.

With Live Drawing, users can draw and write directly on top of video content using Apple Pencil. On iPad Pro with M2, Apple Pencil hover unlocks the ability for users to quickly skim and preview footage without ever touching the screen.1 They can also speed up their workflows by adding a Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio to utilize key commands.2 Creators can view and edit stunning HDR video — taking advantage of the Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro — and apply color grades with accuracy using Reference Mode.

Pro Camera Mode and Multicam Video Editing

Pro camera mode brings even greater control to the creation process on iPad. Video creators can shoot high-quality video in portrait or landscape orientation, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually control settings like focus, exposure, and white balance. Creators can capture, edit, and publish from a single device while in the field, and on iPad Pro with M2, users can even record in ProRes.3 With multicam video editing, clips can automatically be synchronized and edited together, and users can even switch angles in a multicam clip with just the touch of a finger.

Pro Graphics, Effects, and Audio

Video creators can choose from a vast library of professional graphics, effects, and audio to enhance their storytelling. These include stunning HDR backgrounds, customizable animated patterns, and professional soundtracks that automatically adjust to the length of a video.

Logic Pro for iPad

Logic Pro for iPad combines the power of Logic Pro with the portability of iPad to unlock an all-in-one professional music creation app. With Multi-Touch gestures, music creators can play software instruments and interact naturally with controls, as well as navigate complex projects with pinch-to-zoom and swipe-to-scroll. Plug-in Tiles put the most useful controls at the creator’s fingertips, making it easy to quickly shape sounds. With the built-in mics on iPad, users can capture voice or instrument recordings, and with five studio-quality mics on iPad Pro, users can turn virtually any space into a recording studio. Creators can also make precision edits and draw detailed track automation with Apple Pencil, and connect a Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard to utilize key commands that speed up production.

All-New Sound Browser

An all-new sound browser uses dynamic filtering to help music creators discover the perfect sound whenever inspiration strikes. The sound browser displays all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug‑in presets, samples, and loops in a single location, and users can tap to audition any sound before loading it into a project to save time and stay in their creative flow.

Professional Instruments and Effects Plug-Ins

Creators can shape the sonic qualities of their music with over 100 powerful instruments and effects plug-ins in Logic Pro. Effects like vintage EQs, compressors, and reverbs let users tweak and fine-tune their tracks. With Multi-Touch, creators can play instruments using a variety of play surfaces. Logic Pro on iPad comes with a massive collection of realistic-sounding instruments and powerful synths including Sample Alchemy — a new sample manipulation instrument that can transform any audio sample with the tap of a finger.

Pro Mixer

A full-featured mixer — complete with channel strips, volume faders, pan controls, plug‑ins, sends, and precise automation — gives users everything they need to create a professional mix entirely on iPad. Multi-Touch enables creators to mix intuitively and move multiple faders at once, and the mixer meter bridge lets them quickly navigate an overview of track levels, all from iPad.