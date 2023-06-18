topStoriesenglish2623392
WhatsApp Rolling Out Screen-Sharing Feature For Video Calls On iOS Beta

When using this feature, all activities on the users' screen -- including notifications -- will be captured and shared with the people connected to the video call.

Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a screen-sharing feature for video calls to some testers on iOS. Beta users will now see a new icon at the bottom during a video call, reports WABetaInfo. This new option will let users share the content of their screen with everyone on the call.

When using this feature, all activities on the users' screen -- including notifications -- will be captured and shared with the people connected to the video call. (Also Read: From Apple, Google To Harley-Davidson: First Offices Of World's Most Iconic Companies Will Surprise You)

The ability to share the content of the screen during a video call is available to some beta testers, and is expected to roll out to even more users over the coming weeks, the report said. (Also Read: 10 Most Common Names In India That Will Surprise You)

Meanwhile, earlier this week, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new video messages feature to some beta testers on iOS and Android.

This new feature provides beta users with the ability to record and send video messages.

Recipients will be able to identify when they receive a video message making sure that it has been recently recorded, which will greatly increase its authenticity.

