Whatsapp

WhatsApp rolls out a new feature, now lets you import animated sticker packs

This feature is available for use on both iOS and Android for a while now and the messaging platform is now allowing users to import animated images as sticker packs (using a compatible app) into WhatsApp -- just like users can already import sticker packs made of static images into the app.

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come up with a new feature for importing animated sticker packs and it is set to roll out the animated sticker import feature over the next 24 hours.

Firstly, users are supposed to update WhatsApp to enjoy the benefits of the animated sticker pack import support. Then they can download one of the many “sticker maker” apps on the Play Store or Apple’s App Store, where they can create their own animated sticker packs and then import them into WhatsApp.

This development was reported by WABetaInfo which took to Twitter to announce, "I'm happy to announce that WhatsApp is releasing TODAY the possibility to import animated sticker packs WORLDWIDE, for ALL iOS and Android users!. The feature will appear on your WhatsApp version within 24 hours. Enjoy sending your animated stickers, guide in the article.".  

"WhatsApp is rolling out the possibility to import third-party animated sticker packs in Brazil, India, and Indonesia, for iOS and Android users TODAY!. Sticker Maker app will help you to create animated sticker packs within the next few hours," the website has added.

