WhatsApp Rolls Out New 'Chat Lock' Feature: Here's How To Hide Chats Using Secret Code

Whatsapp Chat Lock Feature: This feature not only enables custom passwords but also allows users to rename locked chats, concealing them from the app’s main view 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2024, 11:20 AM IST|Source:
Whatsapp Chat Lock Feature: Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new 'Chat Lock' Feature to enhance the privacy of users by securing chats. To make things more private, this feature includes a Secret Code that users can assign to the Chat Lock folder and access simply by searching for the code within the app.

When the Chat Lock feature is enabled, the locked chats are organized in a dedicated chat folder.  

How Does Secret Code Work?

With the Secret Code feature, users can set a unique password to secure their locked chats, enhancing privacy and control. This feature not only enables custom passwords but also allows users to rename locked chats, concealing them from the app’s main view. This extra layer of security makes it challenging for others to locate these conversations. (Also Read: How To Identify Fake Vs Real Images Shared On WhatsApp? New Feature Rolling Out)

To access locked chats, users simply enter the Secret Code in the app's search function. If the code is entered incorrectly, the chats stay hidden, leaving no alternative access method. This ensures that only those who know the exact code can view the secured chats. 

How To Hide WhatsApp Chats Using Secret Code

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and go to the Locked Chats folder.

Step 2: Tap the three vertical dots in the top-right corner to open the menu.

Step 3: Select Chat Lock Settings from the options.

Step 4: Tap on Secret Code to start setting up your custom code

Step 5: Enter a unique code, which can include letters or emojis, to secure your chats.

Step 6: Tap Next and re-enter your secret code to confirm

Step 7: If the codes match, a pop-up message saying “Secret codes match” will appear; then, tap Done to complete the setup.

