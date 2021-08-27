WhatsApp’s new feature may let users listen to voice messages before sharing

New Delhi: WhatsApp is rolling out a slew of new features to make our conversations more fun and engaging. In one such update, the messaging platform is likely to bring a much-needed change to the voice messages feature that will let senders hear the voice message before finally sending it to the recipient.

At present, voice messages are directly sent to recipients as soon as the sender finishes recording the message, leaving no space for improving the quality of the note.

However, the upcoming feature will ensure that users get a second chance to change what they want to say in the voice message. They can also improve the quality of the message in the second attempt if they aren’t happy with the first one.

Moreover, WhatsApp is also expected to show waveforms while users record their voice messages. The social media giant has reportedly launched the new features for the beta version of the Android and iOS app.

Wabetainfo reported that WhatsApp is launching the two features for Android and iOS beta testers first. The tipster portal also revealed that users may also get a pause button that will pause the recording of the voice messages.

WhatsApp users will be able to stop the recording midway to listen to the voice message before starting to record again. "WhatsApp has rolled out two features. The first one shows real-time voice waveforms and the possibility to stop recording the voice message. The second feature is about the ability to listen to the recorded voice message before sending it," Wabetainfo reported.

The two new updates to voice messages are launching after WhatsApp recently rolled out a new feature that allows users to change the speed of voice notes on the app.