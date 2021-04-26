WhatsApp testing 24-hour option for disappearing messages

New Delhi: WhatsApp is now reportedly testing a Disappearing Message feature with the 24-hour option for personal and group chats. The facility is currently available seven-day limit.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp in Beta, the 24-hour option for disappearing messages revealed will be available in a future update.



"When the user chooses “24 hours”, all messages sent/received after this change expire after 24 hours, so they will disappear from the chat. The feature is under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS, Android and Web/Desktop. Stay tuned to discover more!," WABetaInfo wrote in its website.

Last year, WhatsApp launched the much-awaited 'Disappearing Messages' on its platform for both Android and iOS, a feature that lets you automatically delete new messages sent to a chat after seven days when turned on. In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control on the new feature.

"Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever. That's why we're excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp," the company had said in a statement.

When disappearing messages is turned on, new messages sent to a chat will disappear after 7 days, helping the conversation feel lighter and more private. Once enabled, new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days. The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat.