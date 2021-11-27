हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp Tips: Here’s how to make stickers from photo on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has brought a new feature using which you can make your own stickers. 

WhatsApp Tips: Here’s how to make stickers from photo on WhatsApp

New Delhi: WhatsApp has introduced a new feature to allow users to make stickers using their own photos, in a bid to make the messaging platform more interesting than ever. The latest feature has been released for WhatsApp beta users with the Android 2.21.13.15 update. 

You can use the stickers to make your WhatsApp conversations more fun. Users of the Meta (Facebook) -owned messaging platforms can send the stickers to personal and group chats. 

Users can use the tool to create their own stickers using the newly launched custom sticker creator for the web client. This means that WhatsApp users will have to use WhatsApp Web to create their own emojis. 

You can easily select the image, crop it, add emojis, text and more to make the sticker more fun. Here’s how to make WhatsApp stickers: 

Step 1: Select the chat window 

Step 2: Select the menu option and select sticker. 

Step 3: Upload the photo which you want to convert into a sticker. 

Step 4: The new tool will then help you convert a photo into a sticker. 

Besides allowing users to create photos into stickers, WhatsApp is also working on a feature to make it easier for users to share sticker packs to personal and group conversations. 

The new shortcut in the messaging platform allows users to forward a sticker to chats with ease. With the update, users will be able to share stickers on WhatsApp without downloading them first. Also Read: Shoppers, beware! Fraudsters can dupe you of your money using THIS trick; here’s how to remain safe

WABetaInfo reported that Beta testers will be able to use the new features after downloading the latest WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.23.25. Also Read: Paytm’s loss widens to Rs 473 crore in Q2 FY22: Should you buy, hold or sell?

