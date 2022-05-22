New Delhi: WhatsApp is used by millions of people to communicate with friends and family. Because the platform recognises how important chats are to users, it provides the option of saving chat history to Google Drive. Users can set the automatic backup feature for their chats and choose between daily, weekly, or monthly backups. Everything you need to know about the texting app is right here.

Here’s how to back up WhatsApp chats to Google Drive

The procedure is straightforward; you simply need to delve a little deeper into the settings.

Step 1: Simply tap on the three-dotted icon in the upper right corner of the main screen.

Step 2: Simply go to Settings and then Chats > Chat backup > Back up your files to Google Drive.

Step 3: Choose a different backup frequency than "Never."

Note: You can backup on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. It's also possible to select "Only when I tap Back up." We never recommend choosing this option because it requires you to go to the settings every time you remember to back up chats, which may be quite inconvenient. It is always preferable to select Daily or Weekly. Your talks will be automatically backed up and you won't have to worry about losing them this way.

Step 4: Select the Google account to which you want to save your chat history.

Step 5: If you don't already have a Google account set up, press "Add account" when prompted and input your login information.

Step 6: Choose the network you wish to use for backups by tapping Back up over.

Note: Keep in mind that backing up over a cellular data network may result in significant data loss. It is always preferable to back up data over Wi-Fi and save mobile data for emergency situations.

How to enable security feature for WhatsApp backups?

WhatsApp allows you to add an extra layer of protection because you'll be backing up your communications to a third-party server. End-to-end encryption for Google Drive backups is simple to enable.

Step 1: Tap More options > Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup in WhatsApp.

Step 2: "Turn on" should appear.

Step 3: Instead, make a password or use a 64-digit encryption key.

Step 4: To build your end-to-end encrypted backup, tap Create.