WhatsApp to bring search for stickers feature for iOS users, here's what users might get

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is expected to test a feature that will further allow iOS users to quickly search for stickers on the app. According to the WABetaInfo report, the messaging platform is unveiling this feature for users via iOS 2.21.120.9 beta update.

Earlier in June, WhatsApp had already released a quick search for stickers shortcut on Android via v2.21.12.1 update and now it is being released on the iOS platform, WABetaInfo report said.

Here’s how to check if the feature is available on your iOS device:

Go to your WhatsApp chat bar and type a keyword and if you see a different square-shaped icon or colour for the emoji button, then the specific sticker has been found. Tapping on the emoji button will pop-up stickers related to the keyword you typed in the chat bar.

WABetaInfo further informed that the feature doesn’t function for third-party stickers but rather on the designer that created the sticker pack.

Besides that, the WhatsApp tracker further said that the cross-messaging platform has restored green colour notification for its Android beta app. WhatsApp started testing a dark blue shade for its notifications via the 2.21.12.12 beta update for Android.

Meanwhile, the blue colour was seen in the WhatsApp notifications for the app name, reply, and mark as read buttons, now the messaging app had opted for sticking to the old green colour scheme. The decision to change the colour was done after the feedback from the beta users.

