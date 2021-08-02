WhatsApp Trick: Here’s how you can read messages, but dupe the sender too

As the COVID-19 pandemic peeped into our lives, meetings became virtual and almost everything happened to be online. These unprecedented times brought huge growth to messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and others.

But let's give an example, Suppose you have received a message from someone you don’t want to see or read, you can choose not to see it as technology has given us that option where we can either read the message or hide the fact that you have read it.

This can be called sneaky but in certain situations, it comes handy and is considered as the best solution.

So, how do you dupe the sender by making him think that you haven’t read the WhatsApp message? It has a simple solution. All you need to do is go to the Read Receipts tab on your WhatsApp app and turn it off.

But that’s not enough. You need a little more effort. Read receipts basically control the blue ticks that appear against every message sent which basically means that the receiver has seen the message. Meanwhile, there are grey ticks also which indicate that the message has been delivered but not read by the receiver. One grey tick mark means a message has been sent but not delivered yet.

Now you have to know a trick so that those two tick marks don't turn blue. Go to the Settings menu, then Account, and then Privacy tabs. Locate and switch off the Read Receipts feature. It is important to know that this feature works both ways as you will not be able to figure out whether the other person has read any message of yours.

To be doubly sure, it is important that you hide your online status too. A simple trick like switching off the internet connection would also be of great help. Simply go offline by triggering the Airplane mode or switching off data.

