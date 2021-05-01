हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
WhatsApp unveils a new feature for beta users, rolls out playback speeds for voice messages

WhatsApp unveils a new feature for beta users, rolls out playback speeds for voice messages

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has come with a new feature called playback speeds for voice messages on the Android beta version of the app. It earlier removed this feature but now WhatsApp has added this feature again for both Android and iOS. 

Users will be asked to download the latest version of the WhatsApp beta app to get this new feature. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp was seen testing various playback speeds for voice messages last month. Now three different playback speeds have been added for voice messages in an updated UI.

With this feature, beta users can see the playback speed symbol in a voice message which is 1x, 1.5x and 2x. In terms of its functioning, the voice messages will play normally but tapping on the icon will change its speed. So the first tap will make the speed by 1x, the second by 1.5x, and the third one by 2x. However, there is no such option for a slower playback speed for voice messages.

