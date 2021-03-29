WhatsApp unveils Holi stickers: Here’s how to download on Android phones and iPhones

Today is March 29 and everyone is busy celebrating Holi amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However this time, the wishes on WhatsApp have increased as compared to previous years and everyone is wishing each other digitally.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms where people use stickers and gifs to send wishes to their loved ones.

And if you plan to use WhatsApp stickers to wish your friends and family on Holi, here’s how to do it.

On Android:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp chat and click on the emoji icon on the left side of the chat bar.

Step 2: Open the Stickers option from the bottom.

Step 3: Check the default Sticker pack in the list. Click on the plus (+) option to get a Holi-themed pack.

Step 4: Scroll at the bottom and tap on 'Get More Stickers'. This will open Google Play Store and will show a list of Stickers that you can download.

Step 5: Click the 'add to WhatsApp' button and import it to WhatsApp.

Step 6: Search for 'Holi Stickers' on Google Play. Once installed, the Stickers will start appearing in the dedicated Sticker section inside WhatsApp.

On iOS:

WhatsApp stickers are not available on the App Store but you can save the Stickers sent by others and send it to others. Meanwhile, Facebook has also rolled out Holi-themed avatars.