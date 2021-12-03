WhatsApp Update: Now you can choose different skin tones for couple emojis

New Delhi: WhatsApp is always looking for new ways to keep its service exciting and engaging for its users. Perhaps this is why the app is so frequently used to talk and interact around the world. According to the latest reports, WhatsApp is introducing a new feature that will allow users to choose from a variety of skin tones when selecting a couple of emojis. It should be noted, however, that the rollout is limited to WhatsApp beta for Android devices. In recent months, WhatsApp has been adding new functionality for Android handsets on a regular basis.

WABetaInfo gave the information via its Twitter handle when it posted, "On WhatsApp beta for Android, skin tone combinations are now available! WhatsApp has added a new feature that allows users to choose from a variety of skin tones when selecting a couple of emojis." "While we wait for a new bug patch update for WhatsApp beta for Android through the Google Play Store that should address the issue on Android 12 (but it's currently available as a web release), WhatsApp is now launching a new feature about emojis," it added in a statement.

People enjoy sending and sharing emoticons while chatting on WhatsApp since they not only assist to portray emotions more effectively, but they are also simple to share. WABetaInfo said that "Finally, WhatsApp is currently offering the ability to choose alternative skin tone combinations for couple emojis."

The functionality had previously been noticed in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.22.8 changelog, but it was still in development, according to the company. On December 1, 2021, WhatsApp rolled out this feature to a restricted group of beta testers.

WhatsApp users will soon be able to choose from a variety of skin tones when selecting a couple of emoticons. The feature is currently available to a small number of beta testers, with more activations coming soon.

WhatsApp offered the Sticker Store to beta testers on December 2, 2021, according to another tweet from WABetaInfo. "What's new in WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2147.9? Today, WhatsApp is releasing the Sticker Store to beta testers!, "It sent out a tweet.

WhatsApp's desktop client is getting a new update through the official beta channel, bringing it up to version 2.2147.9. "WhatsApp is today releasing a new feature that allows you to browse the Sticker Store directly from the web/desktop client!" the company announced.

By tapping the + icon in the sticker tray, users may now access the new Sticker Store. The Sticker Store has the same sticker packs as your device, but it works a little differently: you can't download a sticker pack, but you may send a specific sticker from one to the chat.

