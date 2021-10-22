WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to let users listen to their voice messages before sending it

New Delhi: WhatsApp's voice messages feature has been updated with several new features. Users will be able to listen to their voice messages before sending them on WhatsApp. Beta testers on Android and iOS may now try out the new features. WhatsApp had previously enabled users to increase the speed of voice messages.

Many users asked for a preview of the voice message before it was sent. WhatsApp has finally delivered its promise to users. Before you send a voice message, you can now listen to it. You can also choose whether to send it or remove it.

On Whatsapp, you can also increase the speed at which voice messages are played back. You'll be able to listen to voice messages at a faster rate as soon as you receive them.

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp app.

Step 2: To send a voice message, open the chat box of the person to whom you want to send it.

Step 3: Hold the microphone and record your message.

Step 4: While holding the mic button, press the Play button.

Step 5: By listening to the entire recorded message, you will be able to delete or send it.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature called message reactions, which would allow you to respond to messages. You can use an emoji to express your feelings regarding a message. Instagram, Twitter, and iMessage already have the message reactions functionality.

Live TV

#mute