हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
WhatsApp voice messages

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to let users listen to their voice messages before sending it

Before you send a voice message, you can now listen to it. You can also choose whether to send it or remove it.

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to let users listen to their voice messages before sending it

New Delhi: WhatsApp's voice messages feature has been updated with several new features. Users will be able to listen to their voice messages before sending them on WhatsApp. Beta testers on Android and iOS may now try out the new features. WhatsApp had previously enabled users to increase the speed of voice messages.

Many users asked for a preview of the voice message before it was sent. WhatsApp has finally delivered its promise to users. Before you send a voice message, you can now listen to it. You can also choose whether to send it or remove it.

On Whatsapp, you can also increase the speed at which voice messages are played back. You'll be able to listen to voice messages at a faster rate as soon as you receive them.

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp app.

Step 2: To send a voice message, open the chat box of the person to whom you want to send it.

Step 3: Hold the microphone and record your message.

Step 4: While holding the mic button, press the Play button.

Step 5: By listening to the entire recorded message, you will be able to delete or send it.

WhatsApp is also working on a feature called message reactions, which would allow you to respond to messages. You can use an emoji to express your feelings regarding a message. Instagram, Twitter, and iMessage already have the message reactions functionality.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsApp voice messagesWhatsappWhatsapp userswhatsapp features
Next
Story

Instagram User? Here’s how to delete your account and download data

Must Watch

PT7M31S

What did the doctors say on PM Modi's address