whatsapp features

WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Web to get THIS new feature; Here’s how it works

New Delhi: WhatsApp's desktop client is getting a new upgrade that includes new privacy options. Users will soon be able to hide their last seen and profile images from certain contacts, thanks to an upgrade.

According to WABetaInfo, the new privacy settings in WhatsApp's Web/Desktop app would let users select "My Contacts Except." It is possible to hide information about one's Last Seen, About section, and Profile image from certain contacts using this feature. You can only set status information for 'everyone,"my contacts,' and 'nobody' in the present version.

After the same capability has been put out on Android beta and Apple iOS beta, the update, version 2.2149.1, will be released.

Even if the feature is already activated on their WhatsApp account, beta testers cannot access or select "My Contacts Except..." on WhatsApp Web/Desktop, according to the report. There are currently no specifics about a release date.

WhatsApp is developing a new in-app camera interface on Android smartphones, which is linked. Users will soon be able to see more of the subject they are capturing thanks to a new location for the Flash shortcut and a button makeover. The company is also experimenting with a new tool that allows group administrators to delete communications posted by other members or by themselves.

