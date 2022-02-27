WhatsApp users can join a video call via ‘link’ in future, here's how

New Delhi: WhatsApp is always being updated by adding new in-app features to make the chat more secure and safe. The Meta-owned instant messaging service will now include a link to join a WhatsApp group call. It would be similar to how we would join a Zoom, Webex, or Google Meet call or group call. Users can currently join the call without using the link. The link will be able to provide a preview, and users will be able to set a reminder for it.

WhatsApp will allow you to transmit the call link to contacts as well as non-contacts.

"You will be able to make a call link immediately within your contacts list and share it with anyone, even non-contacts," WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp tracker, observed. You or anyone else must have WhatsApp installed in order to join the call or group call.

WhatsApp is working on this functionality, which will be available soon. It is now being tested on the Android platform and will be the first to do so. The similar feature may be added to iOS and desktop in the future.

"This feature is different from the old Messenger Rooms shortcut: anyone could join a Messenger Room, even without a Facebook account: when you create a WhatsApp call link, the call is hosted on WhatsApp, so it's secured by end-to-end encryption, and a WhatsApp account is required to join," he added.

Apart from this new upcoming feature, WhatsApp is also working on incorporating search into the contact information page. It will be available to both Android and iOS users. Furthermore, it is introducing additional responses features for desktop users. In a future release, desktop users will be able to see who in the group has replied to incoming and departing messages and how.

