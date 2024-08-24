Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2782294https://zeenews.india.com/technology/whatsapp-users-in-india-to-receive-ads-from-these-companies-alcohol-related-ads-not-allowed-check-eligibility-2782294.html
NewsTechnology
WHATSAPP

WhatsApp Users In India To Receive Ads From These Companies; Alcohol-Related Ads Not Allowed – Check Eligibility

WhatsApp is currently the world's most popular messaging app, with over 2 billion daily active users worldwide, and India is its biggest market with over 500 million users.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WhatsApp Users In India To Receive Ads From These Companies; Alcohol-Related Ads Not Allowed – Check Eligibility WhatsApp Users In India

WhatsApp Users In India: Meta-owned platform has updated its WhatsApp Business messaging policy that will allow companies from regulated sectors such as real-money gaming and over-the-counter drugs to use the WhatsApp Business platform to send promotional messages to users in India.

The change in WhatsApp's Business messaging policy comes as Facebook parent Meta looks to accelerate monetisation from WhatsApp, its most expensive acquisition to date. Notably, the instant messaging app is currently the world's most popular messaging app with over 2 billion daily active users across the world and India being its biggest market with over 500 million users.   

This new policy marks a notable change by allowing the platform to include certain restricted sectors, such as alcohol, in select countries. However, in India, promotional content related to alcohol remains banned. 

It is important to note that the WhatsApp Business app is aimed towards small businesses. Meanwhile, the WhatsApp Business platform is designed for medium to large businesses. Notably, the new policy also mandates that businesses ensure messages comply with legal age restrictions, geographic requirements, and regulatory standards through technical and organisational measures. They also cannot send messages to people under 18 years of age. 

India along with other countries or regions where activities such as gambling, games of chance, or related activities are prohibited, businesses must also ensure that their messages only include those activities that are lawful, the new policy states.  

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced new conversation categories- Utility, Authentication, Marketing, and Service — and revised its pricing model to charge businesses based on these categories reportedly. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Pakistan Supreme Court says 'Sorry'?
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladesh government deployed tanks against protesting Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh