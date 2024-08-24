WhatsApp Users In India To Receive Ads From These Companies; Alcohol-Related Ads Not Allowed – Check Eligibility

WhatsApp Users In India: Meta-owned platform has updated its WhatsApp Business messaging policy that will allow companies from regulated sectors such as real-money gaming and over-the-counter drugs to use the WhatsApp Business platform to send promotional messages to users in India.

The change in WhatsApp's Business messaging policy comes as Facebook parent Meta looks to accelerate monetisation from WhatsApp, its most expensive acquisition to date. Notably, the instant messaging app is currently the world's most popular messaging app with over 2 billion daily active users across the world and India being its biggest market with over 500 million users.

This new policy marks a notable change by allowing the platform to include certain restricted sectors, such as alcohol, in select countries. However, in India, promotional content related to alcohol remains banned.

It is important to note that the WhatsApp Business app is aimed towards small businesses. Meanwhile, the WhatsApp Business platform is designed for medium to large businesses. Notably, the new policy also mandates that businesses ensure messages comply with legal age restrictions, geographic requirements, and regulatory standards through technical and organisational measures. They also cannot send messages to people under 18 years of age.

India along with other countries or regions where activities such as gambling, games of chance, or related activities are prohibited, businesses must also ensure that their messages only include those activities that are lawful, the new policy states.

Earlier, WhatsApp introduced new conversation categories- Utility, Authentication, Marketing, and Service — and revised its pricing model to charge businesses based on these categories reportedly.