Whatsapp

WhatsApp 'Voice Message Preview' feature launched, now preview your voice messages before sending them

The company said it will now allow users to preview their voice messages on WhatsApp before they send them.  

WhatsApp 'Voice Message Preview' feature launched, now preview your voice messages before sending them

New Delhi: With an aim to allow users to review their voice messages before sending, Meta-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday announced that it is rolling out new 'Voice Message Preview' feature for Indian users.

The company said it will now allow users to preview their voice messages on WhatsApp before they send them.

"Voice Messages are one of the most popular features for WhatsApp users worldwide," the company said in a statement.

"They bring you closer to friends and family than a text message and unlike a call, give you the freedom to message -- and for them to listen -- when it is most convenient," it added.

Meanwhile, the company has recently brought in a new privacy update to prevent unknown contacts to see a user's last seen and online status.

This new feature has been reportedly rolled out for both Android and iOS-enabled devices.

WhatsappWhatsApp India
