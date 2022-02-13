WhatsApp Web users to get THIS support soon: Know more here

New Delhi: WhatsApp is said to be bringing out voice and video calling to all Web and Desktop users. It will reportedly be a phased rollout. This means that, if you haven't already, the new calling features should be available to everyone in the coming days.

WhatsApp has been experimenting with web/desktop calling for quite some time. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform revealed calling features for web users for the first time in October 2020. Last year, these functionalities were rolled out to a small group of beta testers. According to a recent report, the long-awaited voice and video calling functions are now available to all customers.

For several years, video and voice calling functionalities have been offered on the smartphone app. The messaging app competes with existing video calling services such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet, among others, by adding calling functions to its web and desktop editions. According to recent reports, the messaging platform is also developing a group call option for online and desktop users.

How to make video/voice calls via WhatsApp Web:

WhatsApp hasn't stated when the voice and video calling feature would be available to browser and desktop users. Users will need to update their WhatsApp Web and Desktop apps once new functionalities are enabled. Follow the steps below to make calls over the internet:

Step 1: Visit the WhatsApp website or download the WhatsApp app.

Step 2: To create a WhatsApp account, scan the QR code.

Step 3: Open the chat window of the contact you want to call.

Step 4: In the top-right corner of the screen, select the voice or video call icon.

Live TV

#mute