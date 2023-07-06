trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2631827
WhatsApp Widely Rolling Out Redesigned Sticker, GIF Picker On iOS

This updated feature allows users to scroll the picker upwards, allowing them to easily access a larger grid of items.

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 07:46 PM IST|Source: IANS

New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform, reports WABetaInfo.

This updated feature allows users to scroll the picker upwards, allowing them to easily access a larger grid of items. The buttons for accessing the GIF, sticker, and avatar sections have also been replaced and revamped as tabs, to make sure the navigation is clear.

Moreover, the platform improved the categorisation of avatar packs and provides users with a larger set of avatar stickers, the report said.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the messaging platform was rolling out a new feature in iOS beta, which allows users to send high-quality videos.

While this feature preserves video dimensions, minor compression will still be applied to the video, thus sending videos in their original quality is not possible.

The default option will always be 'Standard quality' for all videos, therefore, users have to select the high-quality option every time they want to send a video with better quality.

