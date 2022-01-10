WhatsApp will stop working on THESE Android smartphones and iPhones, Check the full list here

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging apps on the planet. The app now has over two billion users throughout the world. The meta-owned app changes itself on a regular basis, and as part of the annual update, it ceases supporting older Android and iOS operating systems, as well as older smartphone models.
In 2022, the app will supposedly cease to function on over 50 iPhones and Android handsets. The iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy phones, Sony Xperia M, HTC Desire 500, LG Optimus F7, and many others are among the devices on the list.
Millions of WhatsApp users will be affected.
WhatsApp will soon stop working on phones running Android 4.1 and older. The software will also not run on iPhones running iOS 9 or earlier.
WhatsApp will quit supporting many older phones in Brazil, according to a report posted by Sproutweird. Brazil has over 100 million WhatsApp users. However, the study makes no indication of whether this will apply to any other countries, including India. WhatsApp's Indian support team has yet to provide any information on this.
Full list of Android phones WhatsApp will stop working in 2022
Archos 53 Platinum
HTC Desire 500
samsung galaxy trend lite
Samsung Galaxy Trend II
Mini Samsung Galaxy S3
Caterpillar Cat B15
Sony Xperia M
THL W8
zte grand x quad v987
ZTE Grand Memo
samsung galaxy ace 2
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus F5
LG Optimus L5 II
LG Optimus L5 II Dual
LG Optimus L3 II
LG Optimus L7 II Dual
LG Optimus L7 II
LG Optimus F6
LG Act
LG Optimus L4 II Dual
LG Optimus F3
LG Optimus L4 II
LG Optimus L2 II
LG Optimus F3Q
vico sync five
vico darkknight
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Huawei Ascend G740
ZTE Grand S Flex
Lenovo A820
Huawei Ascend Mate
ZTE V956 – UMI X2
Huawei Ascend D2
samsung galaxy core
Faea F1
list of ios phones in which whatsapp will stop working in 2022
Apple iPhone SE (16GB)
Apple iPhone SE (32GB)
Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128 GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)
Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)
Apple iPhone SE (64GB)
Apple iPhone 6S (128 GB) A
Apple iphone 6s (16gb)
Apple iPhone 6S (32GB)
