WhatsApp will stop working on THESE Android smartphones and iPhones, Check the full list here

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most widely used instant messaging apps on the planet. The app now has over two billion users throughout the world. The meta-owned app changes itself on a regular basis, and as part of the annual update, it ceases supporting older Android and iOS operating systems, as well as older smartphone models.

In 2022, the app will supposedly cease to function on over 50 iPhones and Android handsets. The iPhone 6S, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy phones, Sony Xperia M, HTC Desire 500, LG Optimus F7, and many others are among the devices on the list.

Millions of WhatsApp users will be affected.

WhatsApp will soon stop working on phones running Android 4.1 and older. The software will also not run on iPhones running iOS 9 or earlier.

WhatsApp will quit supporting many older phones in Brazil, according to a report posted by Sproutweird. Brazil has over 100 million WhatsApp users. However, the study makes no indication of whether this will apply to any other countries, including India. WhatsApp's Indian support team has yet to provide any information on this.

Full list of Android phones WhatsApp will stop working in 2022

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

samsung galaxy trend lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Mini Samsung Galaxy S3

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

THL W8

zte grand x quad v987

ZTE Grand Memo

samsung galaxy ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus F6

LG Act

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus F3Q

vico sync five

vico darkknight

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

Huawei Ascend D2

samsung galaxy core

Faea F1

list of ios phones in which whatsapp will stop working in 2022

Apple iPhone SE (16GB)

Apple iPhone SE (32GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128 GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32GB)

Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64GB)

Apple iPhone SE (64GB)

Apple iPhone 6S (128 GB) A

Apple iphone 6s (16gb)

Apple iPhone 6S (32GB)

