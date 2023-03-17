topStoriesenglish2584678
NewsTechnology
META

Whatsapp Working On Redesigned Chat Attachment Menu For Android Beta

The new chat attachment menu is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.

Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 04:10 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Whatsapp Working On Redesigned Chat Attachment Menu For Android Beta

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta.

The tweaked chat attachment menu is more clearer and offers a better user-friendly experience, reports WABetaInfo.

The new chat attachment menu is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.

Earlier this month, the messaging platform was working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for iOS beta.

Meanwhile, it was reported that WhatsApp was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats.

This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government