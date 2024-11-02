Advertisement
WHATSAPP FEATURE

WhatsApp's Multi-Device Feature: A Step-by-Step Guide To Using Your Account On 4 Devices

Previously, WhatsApp required users to have separate numbers for each phone if they wanted to use the app on more than one device.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 06:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau
WhatsApp's Multi-Device Feature: A Step-by-Step Guide To Using Your Account On 4 Devices File Photo

New Delhi: WhatsApp is constantly evolving to keep up with users’ needs, rolling out new features that make staying connected easier and more engaging. In 2024, it introduced some exciting updates, including multiple account support, pinned messages, screen sharing, and even the ability to reply from the lock screen. One standout feature is multi-device support, which lets you use WhatsApp on several devices at once.

Previously, WhatsApp required users to have separate numbers for each phone if they wanted to use the app on more than one device. However, in 2024, WhatsApp introduced a new feature that changed this. Now, with multi-device support, or “companion mode,” you can use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones simultaneously. This update allows you to link up to four devices to your primary phone, and you can keep using them indefinitely—as long as you log in on your main device at least once every 14 days to maintain the connection.

Whether you decide to link your phone to four other phones or to four computers, WhatsApp now makes it easy to do both. However, the steps to link additional phones and desktop devices differ slightly.

Linking WhatsApp on Web

- Open web.whatsapp.com on your laptop.

- Use your phone to scan the QR code on the screen.

- Once scanned, your chats will instantly load on your laptop.

- The same steps work for the WhatsApp app on Windows.

Linking WhatsApp on Smartphones

- Install WhatsApp on your second phone.

- Agree to the privacy policies.

- On the screen where it asks for your phone number, tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.

- From the drop-down menu, select the option to link this phone as a companion device.

- A QR code scanner will open — use it to scan the QR code from your primary phone.

- Once scanned, your WhatsApp account will link to the second phone.

Limitations of Companion Mode

The companion mode has a few limitations. Features like live location and status updates aren’t available on companion devices. Plus, if you don’t use your primary phone for more than 14 days, your companion devices will automatically log out.

