When will PUBG Mobile India be officially launched in India, here's all you need to know

PUBG Mobile India set the Indian gaming market on fire after releasing trailers of a comeback weeks after the popular game was banned by the Indian government over security issues.

The APK version of PUBG Mobile India was released on Friday on the official website of the company for a couple of hours. The APK version was available for download but the gamers faced difficulties in downloading it. An APK version for some Android users was also released on Friday.

There is no denying the fact that millions of PUBG lovers in India are waiting for the re-release of the game but it is still unclear when PUBG Mobile India official will be launched in India?

The official PUBG Corporation has not released a statement. According to a report by Inside Sport, PUBG Mobile game will not be launched in India unless the gaming company gets the permission from the Central government.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that had banned PUBG is yet to officially permit the relaunch of PUBG in India.

It is to be noted that KRAFTON has tied up with Microsoft Azure to address the issue of personal data theft and breach of security. The elimination of Tencent, a Chinese entity for PUBG Mobile in India, it has now become clear that there is no presence of any Chinese firm in PUBG India.

Meanwhile, PUBG has said that it is preparing to launch PUBG Mobile India, a new game created specifically for the Indian market. The Indian subsidiary will hire over 100 employees specialising in business, esports, and game development, PUBG Corp said.

The company also revealed plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, esports, entertainment, and IT industries.