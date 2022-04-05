Who are the top 10 shareholders of Twitter besides Elon Musk? Full list here

New Delhi: Elon Musk announced a 9.2% passive interest in Twitter Inc on Monday morning, making him the social media platform's largest individual stakeholder.

Musk bought 73,486,938 shares of Twitter on or before March 14, according to a 13G filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Just 10 days after declaring a $3.67 billion stake in the company, the self-described free speech absolutist began polling Twitter users on their thoughts on the platform's algorithms on March 24, implying that his passive investment may not be passive for long.

Meanwhile, check out the top 10 shareholders of Twitter stock besides Musk:

Vanguard owns 70,375,259 shares

Morgan Stanley owns 70,157,074 shares

Blackrock, Inc owns 51,858,827 shares

State Street Corp owns 36,363,324 shares

Aristotle Capital Management owns 21,112,134 shares

FMR LLC owns 17,641,927 shares

Ark Investment Management owns 17,245,755 shares

Clearbridge Investments owns 16,733,505 shares

Geode Capital Management owns 14,314,021 shares

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings owns 12,467,698 shares

Twitter's stock closed Monday's session at $49.97, up 27%.

A prolific Twitter user, Musk has over 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in hot water with regulators.

Of late, however, the world's richest person has been critical of the social media platform and its policies, and recently ran a Twitter poll asking users if they believed the platform adheres to the principle of free speech, to which over 70% voted "no."

