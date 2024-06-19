Why Apple Reportedly Stopped Working On Next-Generation High-End Vision Headset? Find Out Reason Here

New Delhi: The tech giant Apple has suspended development on the next generation of its high-end Vision Pro headset reportedly. According to The Information report, the company is now prioritising the release of a more affordable version of the headset, which could hit the market by the end of 2025.

According to a person involved in its supply chain and one person in the manufacturing of the headsets, the iPhone manufacturer is still working on releasing a more affordable Vision product with fewer features before the end of next year, reportedly.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is planning to sell its Vision Pro in eight new countries, including China and Japan. This move aims to boost sales of the $3,500 device, which has faced reduced demand following its initial surge in popularity.

Moreover, Apple had originally planned to divide its Vision product into two models, similar to the standard and Pro versions of its iPhone reportedly.

To recall, Apple unveiled its long-awaited AI strategy and announced a partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI at the annual developer conference earlier this month. The event has boosted Apple's shares, which have surged more than 11% this year after initially lagging behind other major tech companies because of weaker iPhone demand in China.