Will WhatsApp multi device support put an end to THIS feature? Here’s what spokesperson said

The multi-device support for beta testing on WhatsApp removes this problem by letting WhatsApp work on users' primary smartphone and up to four other devices in case the primary device does not have access to the internet.

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is set to launch multi-device support for users in 2021 as it has been working on this feature for quite some time now. 

Currently, users who are willing to send messages to their contacts will be asked to scan a QR code to further get access to WhatsApp Web. But it has its own issues as the moment your phone lost internet connectivity or ran out of battery, your WhatsApp Web would be disconnected. 

The multi-device support for beta testing on WhatsApp removes this problem by letting WhatsApp work on users' primary smartphone and up to four other devices in case the primary device does not have access to the internet.

But one question that pops up in every user’s mind is what is going to happen to WhatsApp web after the release of multi-device support. A WhatsApp spokesperson answered this question. 

“WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users. Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. Desktop and Web support only worked by mirroring off your phone - which meant your phone had to be on and have an active internet connection,” the WhatsApp spokesperson reportedly stated.

It is important to note that as and when the multi-device support rolls out, users will be able to add up to four more devices -- but only WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop or Facebook Portal. WABetaInfo said that the Facebook-owned messaging platform might add support for adding additional devices (like smartphones or tablets) at a later stage.

