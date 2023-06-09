Work From Office Or Risk Your Performance Review At Google

New Delhi: While in-person offices had closed world over in the wake of Covid-19 spread, several companies have now withdrawn their work from home or remote working policy. The latest to emphasise this with a subtle caution is search engine giant Google.

Google has said that the company would consider in-office attendance during performance reviews of its employees, as per a report in the wall street journal.

The search engine giant had last April mandated its employees to work from office back about three days a week. The rule was in place in its US, UK and Asia Pacific offices.

A CNBC report has said that Google’s chief people officer, Fiona Cicconi, in email to employees, has stressed upon doubling down on office attendance. Cicconi also highlighted the unveiling of products at I/O, which according to the CPO is a result of "teams working side by side.”

Cicconi informed the entire firm in an email that only a small number of employees will have access to the complete work-from-home option. There's absolutely no substitute for being together in person, she said, explaining the rationale for the push for work from home policies.

In March this year, Apple announced that corporate employees would be returning to the office, and need to be there two days a week at minimum by May 2. This had led to Apple employees slamming new work-from-home policy in open letter.

The employees said that the hybrid model is one of the most inefficient ways to enable everyone to be in one room. On the other hand, with everyone working "remotely", it was much easier to reach out to colleagues in other offices.