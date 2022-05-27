New Delhi: In good news for gamers, the Xbox Series S gaming console has received a massive price cut in India. With the latest change in Xbox Series S price, the console is now selling for under Rs 30,000 in India. Buyers can use card offers to get additional discounts on the purchase of Xbox Series S to make the deal even sweeter. So, if you were planning to buy an Xbox Series S, this could be the best chance before the console runs out of stock.

Xbox Series S Price

Xbox Series S is now selling for just Rs 29,999 on Walmart-owned e-commerce platform Flipkart, with a 14% discount from its maximum retail price of Rs 34,990. But that’s not all, as you can use card offers to buy the console at even affordable rates.

For instance, buyers can get a Rs 500 discount on Xbox Series S purchase by using ICICI Bank credit cards. Also, using an RBL Bank credit or debit card can help you save Rs 1,500 on the purchase of Xbox Series S.

Flipkart is also offering a 10% instant discount on OneCard credit cards up to Rs 1,500 on Xbox Series S purchase. Last but not the least, customers can get 5% cashback with the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

Microsoft Xbox Series S Features

Microsoft Xbox Series S offers powerful performance in a sleek body, probably the smallest among all consoles launched to date. The device comes with an Xbox Velocity Architecture that supports high-speed gaming. It packs a custom-build 512 GB NVMe SSD that aids in reducing the loading time. Customers get an Xbox Wireless Controller with the device.