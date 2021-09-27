हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Xiaomi Civi

Xiaomi Civi unveiled with triple rear cameras: Check price, specs and more

Xiaomi Civi has a triple rear camera system with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP camera.

Xiaomi Civi unveiled with triple rear cameras: Check price, specs and more

Xiaomi today announced the launch of its newest smartphone, the Xiaomi Civi, in China. The Xiaomi Civi is rumoured to be the first in a new range of Xiaomi smartphones, with today's announcement being the initial offering. The Xiaomi Civi sports a 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, triple back cameras, and Android 11 pre-installed. 

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting at CNY 2,599 (approximately Rs 29,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs 33,000), while the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 3,199 (about Rs 36,500).

As of now, the smartphone has only been released in China, and no information about a global launch, including India, has been released. The smartphone will be available in three colour options: black, pink, and sky blue. 

Along with the Xiaomi Civi, Xiaomi also released the Xiaomi Watch Color 2, which features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 12 hours of battery life, a SpO2 sensor, and other features. Xiaomi also unveiled the Xiaomi TWS 3 Pro earphones, which feature active noise cancellation.

The Xiaomi Civi features a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Xiaomi Civi has a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging capabilities.

Xiaomi Civi has a triple rear camera system with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP camera. The smartphone has a 32MP selfie camera on the front.

