Xiaomi launches Mi 11 smartphone series, Mi QLED TV 75, check prices, features

Xiaomi has finally launched its Mi 11 series, which includes Mi 11 X, Mi 11X Pro and the ultra-premium Mi 11 Ultra, in the Indian market. The newly released smartphones of the Chinese company are some of its most expensive devices being sold globally.

Price of Mi 11 X, Mi 11X Pro and the ultra-premium Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi has launched two variants of Mi 11 X: 6GB+128GB and 8GBGB+128GB. While the former one is priced at Rs 29,999, the latter one is retailing at Rs 31,999. The smartphone will go under sale on April 27, 2021.

Similarly, the Mi 11X Pro smartphone comes in two variants: 8GB+128Gb and 8GB+259, priced at Rs 39,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the high-end ultra-premium Mi 11 Ultra has been launched at a price point of Rs 69,990 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. Xiaomi is yet to update with the availability of the device.

Features of Mi 11 X



The Xiaomi Me 11X model is powered with the Snapdragon 870 SoC processor. The smartphone is equipped with a triple rear camera setup and a single selfie shooter inside a hole-punch cutout at the front. At first look, Mi 11X appears to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 model.

Features of Mi 11 X Pro



Mi 11 X Pro differs from Mi 11 X in terms of the processor packed inside. Unlike Mi 11 X, the Mi 11 X Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that is one of the best chipsets available in the market. Similarly, Mi 11 X Pro appears to be a rebranded version of K40 Pro.

Features of Mi 11 Ultra

New Delhi: Mi 11 Ultra is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, but what makes it special is its secondary display at the back. The display allows users to preview selfies and more.

The smartphone brand claims that the smartphone comes with cameras that are equivalent to DSLRs in terms of quality. The smartphone has a 6.81-inch AMOLED WQHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 480Hz touch sampling rate.

Mi 11 Ultra also comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, and has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. The company claims that Mi 11 Ultra is water-resistant at a maximum depth of up to 1.5 metres.

Xiaomi launches Mi QLED TV 75

Besides the three new smartphones, Xiaomi has launched Mi QLED TV 75 in India. The smart television comes with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support. Xiaomi has priced the Mi QLED TV 75 at Rs 1,19,999.