Xiaomi Redmi 10 to have 50 MP quad-camera setup, features leaked through accidental blog post

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to unveil the Redmi 10 soon and its launch details were accidentally revealed by Xiaomi itself via an official blog post.

Taking to Twitter, Xiaomi revealed key specs and design of the upcoming Redmi 10.

Those two tweets further confirmed that the Redmi 10 will be equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will also feature a 50 MP quad-camera setup on the back. Xiaomi also noted that the phone will feature a dual-speaker setup.

Xiaomi didn’t confirm all the features of the device, the blog post, revealed all the details of the device. The post was removed after a while.

According to other reports, the Redmi 10 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and it will be offered in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB and 128GB storage options. The phone is also expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery with an 18W charger included in the box.

In terms of camera, the phone will get a quad-camera setup with a 50 MP sensor. The main camera will also come with an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The phone will come in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, and Sea Blue colours.

