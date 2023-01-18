Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2023: BIG DISCOUNTS on Smartphones, Tablets and more- Check offers here
The Republic Day sale offers on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, tablets, laptops, will be valid for 2 more days till January 20. Besides, the bank offers Xiaomi is also providing cashback of 10 percent (up to 1,000) on Paytm payments.
Xiaomi one of the leading mobile brands in India commenced its Republic Day Sale from 16 January 2023. The sale will end on 20 January 2023. People must know that Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale 2023 is offering huge discounts and offers on smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, and many more devices. Customers will get savings of up to INR 5,000 on recently announced devices like the Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G during this five-day sale on Mi.com.
Xiaomi is also providing additional offers like daily 12 pm Parade, Flash Sale @ 3 pm, and Exchange Hour @ 6 Pm. Besides, the users will get an opportunity to win exciting free products like Redmi Smart TV 32, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and more via the Play and Win Offer. During the sale, Redmi Pad will be offered for Rs 13,499 much lesser than the regular price. The starting cost of the device is Rs 21,999. Customers will receive a discount of Rs 8,500.
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2023: Big Discounts on Xiaomi and Redmi products
|Product
|Original Price
|Discount
|Offer
|Redmi 10
|10,999
|2900
|8099
|Redmi K50i
|25999
|5000
|20999
|Xiaomi 12 Pro
|62999
|18000
|44999
|Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 inches
|13999
|4100
|9899
|Xiaomi Smart TV X43
|28999
|4000
|24999
|Redmi Smart TV 32 HD Ready
|13999
|5000
|8999
|Xiaomi Pad 5
|26999
|2500
|24499
|Redmi Pad
|21999
|8500
|13499
|Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer
|8999
|2700
|6299
|Xiaomi Smart Band Pro
|3999
|2500
|1499
|Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G
|76999
|4000
|72999
Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2023: Check Special Bank Offers
In addition to the discounts on the above-mentioned products, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank users will receive instant savings of up to Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively. Customers will only be able to take advantage of these offers on specific gadgets throughout the five-day period at the daily 12 pm parade on the Mi Store App. Every day around 3:00 PM, there are flash sales. Users have a chance to win free goods with Play & Win, including the brand-new Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Smart TV 32, and more. Additionally, the deal features an exchange hour that gives cell phones with Mi Exchange an additional discount.
