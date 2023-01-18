Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2023: BIG DISCOUNTS on Smartphones, Tablets and more- Check offers here

Xiaomi one of the leading mobile brands in India commenced its Republic Day Sale from 16 January 2023. The sale will end on 20 January 2023. People must know that Xiaomi's Republic Day Sale 2023 is offering huge discounts and offers on smartphones, tablets, smart home appliances, and many more devices. Customers will get savings of up to INR 5,000 on recently announced devices like the Redmi A1 and Redmi 11 Prime 5G during this five-day sale on Mi.com.

Xiaomi is also providing additional offers like daily 12 pm Parade, Flash Sale @ 3 pm, and Exchange Hour @ 6 Pm. Besides, the users will get an opportunity to win exciting free products like Redmi Smart TV 32, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and more via the Play and Win Offer. During the sale, Redmi Pad will be offered for Rs 13,499 much lesser than the regular price. The starting cost of the device is Rs 21,999. Customers will receive a discount of Rs 8,500.

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2023: Big Discounts on Xiaomi and Redmi products

Product Original Price Discount Offer Redmi 10 10,999 2900 8099 Redmi K50i 25999 5000 20999 Xiaomi 12 Pro 62999 18000 44999 Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32 inches 13999 4100 9899 Xiaomi Smart TV X43 28999 4000 24999 Redmi Smart TV 32 HD Ready 13999 5000 8999 Xiaomi Pad 5 26999 2500 24499 Redmi Pad 21999 8500 13499 Xiaomi Smart Air Fryer 8999 2700 6299 Xiaomi Smart Band Pro 3999 2500 1499 Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G 76999 4000 72999

Xiaomi Republic Day Sale 2023: Check Special Bank Offers

In addition to the discounts on the above-mentioned products, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank users will receive instant savings of up to Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000, respectively. Customers will only be able to take advantage of these offers on specific gadgets throughout the five-day period at the daily 12 pm parade on the Mi Store App. Every day around 3:00 PM, there are flash sales. Users have a chance to win free goods with Play & Win, including the brand-new Redmi Note 12 Pro, Redmi Smart TV 32, and more. Additionally, the deal features an exchange hour that gives cell phones with Mi Exchange an additional discount.