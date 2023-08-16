trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2649775
Last Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:10 PM IST|Source: IANS

San Francisco: Elon Musk-owned X Corp (formerly Twitter) has started rolling out a new feature that will allow paid users to highlight some of their posts via a new 'Highlights' tab.

The microblogging platform updated its 'About X Premium' page to include details about the highlights feature, reports TechCrunch.

"Feature your best posts by Highlighting those posts and they'll appear on your profile in a dedicated tab," the description of the feature said.

X has been rolling out the new 'Highlights' tab to some subscribers over the last few days, however, according to the company's updated support page, the feature is now available to all paid users.

The platform already allows users to pin one of their tweets to their profiles so that visitors can see it first, however, it was not possible to pack multiple tweets' worth of information. 

The 'Highlights' tab may be useful for an artist to highlight their work or for an author to highlight their most popular articles, the report said.

Paid users can add any of their posts to the Highlights tab by tapping on the post's three-dot menu and then choosing the "Add/remove from Highlights" option.

In addition to the new Highlights tab, the company made TweetDeck a subscriber-only product in an effort to entice more people to pay for its premium service.

Meanwhile, X has shut down $100 million worth promoted accounts ad business on its platform and will not allow advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform's timeline to attract new followers.

According to an email to advertising clients seen by Axios, the company said it planned to start "depreciating the Followers objective" ad unit "beginning as soon as last Friday".

The change "comes as part of a larger effort to optimise the X experience by prioritising content formats."

