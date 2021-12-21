YearEnder 2021: Check out the Apple products launched this year

New Delhi: Apple is one of the few companies that have such a significant impact on consumers' daily lives. Despite its premium pricing, Apple's product catalogue is relatively narrow compared to those of its competitors, and its products reach a wide range of people.



Despite the fact that there were few major developments in 2021, the year will be recognised for addressing the issues that mattered most to end users. In the second pandemic year, the new MacBook Pros and iMacs with Apple's own chipsets, a new iPad mini, and an upgraded line of iPhones appear to have maintained Cupertino's allure.

Here's a roundup of everything Apple released in 2021.

Polishing cloth

Not the iPhone 13 or the MacBook Air, but a $20 cleaning cloth is one of Apple's most popular items this year. In fact, this high-end cleaning cloth for Apple products was so popular that it quickly sold out. Some questioned the frenzy behind the cloth's popularity, while others derided Apple for changing a "premium" to pay for a polishing cloth when cheaper options are available.

MacBook Pro

The latest MacBook Pros are devoid of both an Intel processor and a "Touch Bar" and "Butterfly" keyboard. With the new models, Apple is aiming to the future, where the function will take precedence over form. The new MacBook Pros in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes addressed consumer complaints and attempted to remedy them by introducing features geared toward programmers and other professionals. The new machines are expensive (indeed, they are more expensive than their predecessors), but they come with extremely powerful configurations (either in "M1 Pro" or "M1 Max" CPU variants). The new MacBook Pros are an excellent illustration of how a problem can sometimes be solved if the product is built with the intended audience in mind.

Ninth-generation iPad

Apple appears to have no plans to update the entry-level iPad anytime soon, and there's a good reason why it still looks the way it does. The new ninth-generation iPad has the same classic iPad aesthetic we adore, but it has improved internals. It has a 10.2-inch screen, a strong A13 chip, and a new 12MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage, which adjusts the front camera during FaceTime video conversations using machine learning. It's also compatible with the original Apple Pencil. The entry-level iPad is geared directly at students, and its current pricing includes access to the Apple ecosystem and app store.

iPad Mini

The iPad mini weighs 293g (Wi-Fi) or 297g (Wi-Fi + Cellular) and measures 195.4mm x 134.8mm x 6.3mm. The screen measures 8.3 inches wide. The iPad mini comes with a front-facing 12MP/2.4 camera. The Apple A15 Bionic chip used in the iPhone 13 range powers the iPad mini.

iPhone 13 series

Although there are no longer lines outside Apple stores, Cupertino's most popular product remains in high demand. The latest iPhone models — the iPhone 13 small, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max — did not introduce a new design or make significant advancements over previous-generation handsets. Better cameras, upgraded high-refresh-rate displays on high-end models, a new portrait mode for filming movies, and longer-lasting batteries are among the improvements.

The iPhone 13 mini has a reduced notch and a 5.4-inch screen. This is an XDR Super Retina display. The phone is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic CPU and has a storage capacity of 128GB.

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. You get the new lower notch here as well, however the refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. The iPhone 13 is also powered by the A15 Bionic chip and will be available with storage beginning at 128GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch display as well, but it's an LTPO Apple ProMotion 120Hz Super Retina XDR panel that can dynamically switch between 10Hz and 120Hz refresh rate.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max camera configuration, which is powered by the new Apple A15 Bionic chip, also offers Night Mode on all cameras, Smart HDR 4, and popular features such as Deep Fusion, Apple ProRAW, and Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting.

Apple Watch Series 7

The new Apple Watch boasts a 20% bigger display than the Series 6 model. This means it can display 50% more text and has a keyboard that you may use to type text messages by tapping or swiping. Although many claim that Apple's rate of innovation is slowing, the truth is that the age of introducing new features/design changes with each new iteration is over. The Apple Watch is gradually moving into the domain of the iPhone, a product that receives major updates every two or three years

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 sports a smaller form, enhanced audio characteristics, and the addition of Spatial audio. Some may argue that the AirPods Pro are a better buy (and they are), but having built-in noise cancellation does not imply that the audio quality is any better. In terms of audio playback, the AirPods 3 have a little advantage over the AirPods Pro, which is a compelling incentive to purchase these earphones.

New HomePod mini

The HomePod Mini is only 3.3-inches tall and features 360-degree sound as well as Siri integration, allowing users to operate their smart home with their voice. The smart speaker also has an intercom capability and the ability to connect many speakers at once to play the same music in different rooms.

AirTags

AirTags operate in conjunction with the Find My app to assist in the location of devices and accessories such as keys or wallets.

Apple TV

Apple TV is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic CPU and supports HDR (High Dynamic Range) and Dolby Vision video at high frame rates. However, the box isn't what draws people to the Apple TV in the first place. It's the new Siri remote, which takes the place of one of Apple's most hated products of all time.

