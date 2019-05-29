close

YouTube Premium launches cheap Student Plans in India

New Delhi: YouTube on Wednesday introduced a new plan for students for YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium in India that will allow eligible college students to get discounted access to music, global originals and movies -- ad-free for Rs 59 and Rs 79, respectively.

"The `Student Plans` are currently available to full-time students from accredited colleges or universities in India," the company said in a statement.

The Google-owned video and content sharing platform had launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium subscription plans for users to get a better experience with ad-free, background and offline access last month.

