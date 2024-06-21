Advertisement
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Introduces Feature To Track Live Food Orders

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on X (formerly Twitter) that users can now see the total number of orders placed across India immediately after placing their own order.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2024, 01:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal Introduces Feature To Track Live Food Orders Image Credit: @deepigoyal/X

New Delhi: Food delivery platforms are in high demand these days. Have you ever wondered what the total order count on a platform might be? Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has just introduced a new feature that lets users see the live order count on the platform.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced on X (formerly Twitter) that users can now see the total number of orders placed across India immediately after placing their own order. In his tweet, Goyal shared that when he placed an order around 11 am the count had already exceeded 250,000. This new feature is designed to improve the user experience by showing real-time activity on the platform.

Deepinder Goyal shared in a post on X ,“A cool new update for everyone – You can now see the LIVE order count on @zomato for the day, right after you place your order. I just placed an order at around 11am, and the count was already over 250,000.”

The ordering experience on Zomato hasn't changed for general users. However, the new live tracking feature adds a fun, game-like element by showing the trend of food deliveries across the country.

