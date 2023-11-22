'Koi Mai Ka Lal...': AIMIM Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi Threatens Police Inspector In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, Akbaruddin Owaisi, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader and Telangana assembly poll candidate, was captured on camera delivering explicit warning to a police inspector during a political rally in Hyderabad's Lalitabagh. The confrontation ensued when the inspector requested Owaisi to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct imposed for the upcoming Telangana assembly polls.

As the police inspector intervened to halt Owaisi's speech on Tuesday, citing a breach of the Model Code of Conduct time limit, tensions escalated. Owaisi, undeterred, openly threatened the inspector, suggesting that just a signal to his supporters could force the officer to leave the venue.

"Do you think that after facing knives and bullets, I got weak, still there's lots of courage in me. Five minutes are left, and I'll address five minutes, no one can stop me. If I give a signal, then you'll have to run, shall we make him run?" Owaisi asserted.

#WATCH | Telangana: AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi threatened a police inspector who was on duty and asked him to leave the spot while he was addressing a campaign in Lalitabagh, Hyderabad yesterday. The police inspector asked him to conclude the meeting on time as per the Model… pic.twitter.com/rf2tJAOk3b — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023

AIMIM's Stakes In Upcoming Polls

Notably, Akbaruddin Owaisi is a prominent candidate from the Chandrayangutta constituency, a stronghold of the AIMIM. The party has secured victories in this segment in the past two Assembly elections, held in 2014 and 2018.

Triangular Contest In Telangana

With Telangana poised for polls on November 30, the electoral landscape is witnessing a triangular contest involving the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Congress. The BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), dominated the previous Assembly election in 2018, securing 88 out of 119 seats with a substantial 47.4% of the total vote share. In contrast, the Congress secured a distant second with just 19 seats.

As the state braces for the single-phase polls, scheduled for November 30, the political fate of Telangana remains uncertain. The counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, is slated for December 3. The outcome of these elections is poised to shape the political trajectory of the region in the coming years.