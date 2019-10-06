Two pilots dead after trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana's Vikarabad

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least two pilots were killed after an aircraft crashed in Vikarabad district in Telangana. The incident took place on Sunday in Sultanpur village of the district.

The pictures showed the mangled remains of the aircraft lying in a field. Take a look:

Telangana: Pilot killed in trainer aircraft crash at Sultanpur village in Vikarabad district. pic.twitter.com/b7bNfDmIss — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2019

The aircraft had lost contact with the Begumpet Station in Hyderabad after 11.55 am.

One of the deceased has been identified as Prakash Vishal, who was a trainee pilot.

(This is a developing story and further details are awaited.)