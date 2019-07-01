A normal Thanksgiving is not so usual at Chris' residence because the new Patriot's Oath has caused chaos

Occasional dinners with our family and loved ones always go smiling until someone mentions “Politics”.

This Sunday, June 30, at 9 PM, &flix, the destination for the biggest Hollywood hits, premiered The Oath - a movie which addresses tensions in a complex political satire with a pinch of comedy. The movie captures Chris and Kai's struggle to get past one such Thanksgiving dinner with their family because they decide to discuss politics.

Written and Directed by Ike Barinholtz, the movie featured him as Chris alongside Primetime Emmy Award Winner Tiffany Haddish as his wife Kai and Nora Dunn who plays the role of Eleanor.

Just like every family shuns any discussion over politics, Chris decides to do the same for his Thanksgiving dinner party with his dear ones.

The new government announces the Patriot's Oath, a state-sponsored initiative where the Americans are pledged to sign loyalty waiver. While the deadline for the same is the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Chris and Kai pledge to each other to not change for anyone regardless.

The drama begins when a conversation sparks about the Oath between families during their dinner which outbursts into chaos. Through all the ruckus, Chris focuses on getting through the holiday with his family while he mulls over the news regarding the government programme. The day after Thanksgiving, the family is caught off guard when the agents show up for a sudden interrogation, what follows next is just pure comedy and drama.